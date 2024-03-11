GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On players who have played 100 or more Test matches
Last week, the cricketing world witnessed four players appearing in their 100th Test on successive days. A quiz about players who have played 100 or more Test matches

March 11, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Soorya Prakash N
Daily Quiz | On players who have played 100 or more Test matches
Gordon Greenidge & Javed Miandad – only players to have scored a century on their test debut as well as 100th Test. In fact, Miandad played both his 1st & 100th Tests at Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore. 
1 / 7 | Who was the first ever player to appear in 100 Test matches?
Answer : Colin Cowdrey (England) – Vs. Australia, July 11, 1968 at Edgbaston Birmingham. He scored 104 in the 1st innings of his 100th test 
