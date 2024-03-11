Daily Quiz | On players who have played 100 or more Test matches

1 / 7 | Who was the first ever player to appear in 100 Test matches? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Colin Cowdrey (England) – Vs. Australia, July 11, 1968 at Edgbaston Birmingham. He scored 104 in the 1st innings of his 100th test SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Who is the only player to have played his entire career consecutively without missing any Tests? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) – 101 tests SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Who is the only player to have led his country in more than 100 Test matches? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Graeme Smith (South Africa) – 109 out of 117 tests SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Who is the only player to have scored a century in each innings in his 100th Test? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ricky Ponting SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Who are the two players to have scored a double century in their 100th Test? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Joe Root & David Warner SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | Among the 80 players to have played 100 Test matches, there is an interesting connection between Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne and Graeme Smith. What is it? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : When Kapil played his 100th test it happened to be Sachin’s debut test and similarly when Warne played his 100th test, it was Smith’s debut test. SHOW ANSWER