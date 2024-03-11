Daily Quiz | On players who have played 100 or more Test matches
Gordon Greenidge & Javed Miandad – only players to have scored a century on their test debut as well as 100th Test. In fact, Miandad played both his 1st & 100th Tests at Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore. START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 |
Who was the first ever player to appear in 100 Test matches?
Answer : Colin Cowdrey (England) – Vs. Australia, July 11, 1968 at Edgbaston Birmingham. He scored 104 in the 1st innings of his 100th test
2 / 7 |
Who is the only player to have played his entire career consecutively without missing any Tests?
Answer : Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) – 101 tests
3 / 7 |
Who is the only player to have led his country in more than 100 Test matches?
Answer : Graeme Smith (South Africa) – 109 out of 117 tests
4 / 7 |
Who is the only player to have scored a century in each innings in his 100th Test?
5 / 7 |
Who are the two players to have scored a double century in their 100th Test?
6 / 7 |
Among the 80 players to have played 100 Test matches, there is an interesting connection between Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne and Graeme Smith. What is it?
Answer : When Kapil played his 100th test it happened to be Sachin’s debut test and similarly when Warne played his 100th test, it was Smith’s debut test.
7 / 7 |
These two players played not only their first and 100th Test matches against the same opponent but also at the same ground. Name them.
Answer : Carl Hooper (West Indies) Vs India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai; Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka) – Vs. Pakistan at Galle
