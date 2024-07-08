Daily Quiz | On M.S. Dhoni

1 / 11 | In which city was M S Dhoni on 07 July 1981?
Answer : Ranchi, Bihar (now Jharkhand)

2 / 11 | Which division of the South East Railways was M.S. Dhoni initially stationed as a Ticket Collector?
Answer : Kharagpur

3 / 11 | M.S. Dhoni took only one wicket in his international career. Who was the batter whom Dhoni got out bowled?
Answer : Travis Dowlin from West Indies

4 / 11 | What is the name of the farmhouse in Similiya, Ranchi where Dhoni resides with his family presently?
Answer : Vara

5 / 11 | Which battalion of the Parachute Regiment is Lt Col (Honorary) M.S. Dhoni assigned with?
Answer : 106 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), Parachute Regiment

6 / 11 | Apart from M.S. Dhoni who is the cricketer who appears as himself in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story playing the character of a national selector?
Answer : Kiran More

7 / 11 | How are Zara, Zoya, Lily, Gabbar, Sam associated with M.S. Dhoni ?
Answer : These are names of some of his pet dogs.

8 / 11 | The wedding of M.S. Dhoni and Sakshi Rawat was held at Vishranti Resorts in 2010. The resort is owned by which former Ranji Trophy player?
Answer : Michael Dalvi

9 / 11 | What name did M.S. Dhoni sport in his jersey while appearing for India vs New Zealand at Visakhapatnam, on Oct 29, 2016?
Answer : Devaki, his mother's first name.

10 / 11 | Which Indian cricketer made his debut alongside M.S. Dhoni playing against Bangladesh at Chattogram on Dec 23 2004 ?
Answer : Joginder Sharma