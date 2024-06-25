GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz | On India's first-ever Test match
Premium

Quiz yourself on India's first-ever Test match that began on June 25, 1932.

Published - June 25, 2024 05:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On India’s first-ever Test match
Indian cricket team in England in 1932. (Ground) J. Naomal, S.H. M. Colah, N.D. Marshall. (Sitting) S. Wazir Ali, C.K. Nayudu, Maj. Ricketts (Manager), Mahrajah of Porbunder, Prince Ghanshyam Sinhji, S. Nazir Ali, S. Joginder Singh, (Standing) Lall Singh, P.E. Palia, M. Jehangir Khan, M. Nissar, L. Amar Singh, D.E. Kapadia, S.R. Godambe, Ghulam Mohamed, J.G. Navle.
START THE QUIZ
Where was the Test held and what was the result of the match?
Answer : At the iconic Lord's and India went down by 158 runs.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

