Daily Quiz | On India’s first-ever Test match

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | Where was the Test held and what was the result of the match? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : At the iconic Lord’s and India went down by 158 runs. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | The designated ‘official’ captain and vice-captain for the tour stepped down for the Test and a veteran star was chosen to lead the side. Who were the two ‘Royals’ and who earned the distinction of being India’s first skipper? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Maharaja of Porbandar Natwarsinhji Bhavsinhji Sahib Bahadur and his brother-in-law Ghanshyamsinhji Daulatsinhji gave way for Cottari Kanakaiya Nayudu to helm the side. SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Name the England captain, the highest scorer across both the teams, who would become ‘infamously’ famous later that year. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Douglas Jardine of ‘Bodyline’ fame SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Name the siblings who donned the India whites in the historic first Test. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Syed Nazir Ali and Syed Wazir Ali. SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | What distinction does fast bowler Bill Bowes share with the 11 Indians who played in that match? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : He was the lone English debutant! SHOW ANSWER