Daily Quiz | On India’s first-ever Test match
Indian cricket team in England in 1932. (Ground) J. Naomal, S.H. M. Colah, N.D. Marshall. (Sitting) S. Wazir Ali, C.K. Nayudu, Maj. Ricketts (Manager), Mahrajah of Porbunder, Prince Ghanshyam Sinhji, S. Nazir Ali, S. Joginder Singh, (Standing) Lall Singh, P.E. Palia, M. Jehangir Khan, M. Nissar, L. Amar Singh, D.E. Kapadia, S.R. Godambe, Ghulam Mohamed, J.G. Navle.START THE QUIZ
Where was the Test held and what was the result of the match?
Answer : At the iconic Lord’s and India went down by 158 runs.
The designated ‘official’ captain and vice-captain for the tour stepped down for the Test and a veteran star was chosen to lead the side. Who were the two ‘Royals’ and who earned the distinction of being India’s first skipper?
Answer : Maharaja of Porbandar Natwarsinhji Bhavsinhji Sahib Bahadur and his brother-in-law Ghanshyamsinhji Daulatsinhji gave way for Cottari Kanakaiya Nayudu to helm the side.
Name the England captain, the highest scorer across both the teams, who would become ‘infamously’ famous later that year.
Answer : Douglas Jardine of ‘Bodyline’ fame
Name the siblings who donned the India whites in the historic first Test.
Answer : Syed Nazir Ali and Syed Wazir Ali.
What distinction does fast bowler Bill Bowes share with the 11 Indians who played in that match?
Answer : He was the lone English debutant!
Lall Singh, who played his only Test in 1932, was not born in the Indian sub-continent. In which present-day Asian country was he born?