Daily Quiz: On India Down Under

Published - November 21, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Indian Cricket Team starts its 14th tour down under since its first tour in 1947-48 with the first test scheduled to begin at Perth on November 22. Here is quiz on the exploits of Team India and its players versus Australia in Australia.

Soorya Prakash N

Sarfraz Khan and Shubman Gill walk back towards the dressing room during the internal practice match between India and India A cricket teams at the WACA in Perth on November 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Q: India has played in 52 tests in Australia so far. How many tests India has won in Australia out of these 52?

A: 9

Q: Which ground in Australia has turned out to be a happy hunting ground for India where they have won more tests?

A: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) – 4 tests

Q: Who had an identical bowling figure of 6 for 52 in each innings in India’s first ever test win on Australian soil?

A: B.S. Chandrasekhar at MCG in December 1977

Q: Name the trio who have been part of all four wins in the last two series Down Under?

A: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane & Rishabh Pant

Q: Who is the only Indian to have taken more than 50 wickets on Australian soil?

A: Kapil Dev – 51 wickets in 11 tests

Q: Which Indian batsmen has figured in two triple century partnerships?

A: VVS Laxman – 303 runs with Rahul Dravid at Adelaide in December 2023 and 353 runs with Sachin Tendulkar at SCG in January 2024

Q: Apart from BS Chandrasekhar, who are the other two bowlers to have taken 10 or more wickets in a test in Australia?

A: BS Bedi 10/194 at Perth in December 1977 and Anil Kumble 12/279 at SCG in January 2004

