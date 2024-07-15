Daily Quiz | On Golden Jubilee of India’s first-ever men’s ODI
Former England and Surrey Cricketer John Edrich won the Player-of-the-match against India. Incidentally, he was also the Player-of-the-match in the first-ever ODI in 1971. FileSTART THE QUIZ
Where did India make its debut in ODIs, against whom, and what was the result?
Answer : At Leeds, England and the home team won by four wickets.
Though India suffered a reverse, it had two batters who scored a half-century. One was the skipper Ajit Wadekar (67). Who was the other?
Two players who figured in the match, which was played for the Prudential Trophy, were members of the side that would lift the Prudential World Cup nine years later. Name these two Indian greats.
Answer : Sunil Gavaskar and Madan Lal.
Which two members of the fabled ‘Spin Quartet’ played in the match?
Answer : Bishan Singh Bedi and S. Venkatraghavan.
Being the first match, all the 11 Indians who played were debutants. The lone Englishman to make his first appearance was incidentally born in Shimla as his father was a Major with the 2nd Gurkha Rifles. Name the cricketer.
India lost its first two ODIS and its first success came in the 1975 Prudential World Cup against a team which is not a regular International team now. Name the opponent.
The India men have so far played 1055 ODIS, winning 559 of them. As of June 2024, against which full member of the ICC has India played the most matches (168).