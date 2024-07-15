Daily Quiz | On Golden Jubilee of India’s first-ever men’s ODI

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /7 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 7 | Where did India make its debut in ODIs, against whom, and what was the result? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : At Leeds, England and the home team won by four wickets. SHOW ANSWER

2 / 7 | Though India suffered a reverse, it had two batters who scored a half-century. One was the skipper Ajit Wadekar (67). Who was the other? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Brijesh Patel (82). SHOW ANSWER

3 / 7 | Two players who figured in the match, which was played for the Prudential Trophy, were members of the side that would lift the Prudential World Cup nine years later. Name these two Indian greats. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Sunil Gavaskar and Madan Lal. SHOW ANSWER

4 / 7 | Which two members of the fabled ‘Spin Quartet’ played in the match? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Bishan Singh Bedi and S. Venkatraghavan. SHOW ANSWER

5 / 7 | Being the first match, all the 11 Indians who played were debutants. The lone Englishman to make his first appearance was incidentally born in Shimla as his father was a Major with the 2nd Gurkha Rifles. Name the cricketer. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Robin Jackman. SHOW ANSWER

6 / 7 | India lost its first two ODIS and its first success came in the 1975 Prudential World Cup against a team which is not a regular International team now. Name the opponent. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : East Africa. SHOW ANSWER