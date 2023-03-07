HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On spin bowlers
In the midst of a spin bowling-dominant Border Gavaskar trophy, a quiz on spin bowlers

March 07, 2023

Srinivasan Ramani
Daily Quiz | On spin bowlers
Englishman Tony Lock whose only wicket prevented Jim Laker from taking 20 wickets in the Test against Australia in Old Trafford.
Nearly 40 years before Anil Kumble returned 10/74 against Pakistan to break the record for the most wickets by an Indian in one innings, this gentleman made the record against Australia in a Test held in Kanpur by bagging 9/69 in the first innings. Name him.
Answer : Jasu Patel
