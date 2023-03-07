Daily Quiz | On spin bowlers

5

1 / 5 | Nearly 40 years before Anil Kumble returned 10/74 against Pakistan to break the record for the most wickets by an Indian in one innings, this gentleman made the record against Australia in a Test held in Kanpur by bagging 9/69 in the first innings. Name him.

Answer : Jasu Patel

2 / 5 | Apart from being wicketkeepers, what (dubious) distinction do Mark Boucher, Alec Stewart and Adam Gilchrist share as batsmen against spin bowling? Hint: The highest wicket taking spinners in Test cricket

Answer : Boucher is the batter who got out most to Muralitharan, Stewart to Warne and Gilchrist to Kumble

3 / 5 | Way before Sri La nkan Ajantha Mendis bamboozled batsmen with his unorthodox carrom-ball before fizzling out as a flash in the pan, this Australian was widely held to have been the pioneer of this delivery. He barely played five Tests in the early 1950s and ended up with an impressive average of 15.23 for 21 wickets. Name him.

Answer : Jack Iverson

4 / 5 | Two batsmen share the record of having been dismissed the most by R. Ashwin. While David Warner has been Ashwin's victim 11 times in 17 Tests, the other batsman shares that distinction in just 12 matches. Name him.

Answer : Ben Stokes