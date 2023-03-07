Daily Quiz | On spin bowlers
Englishman Tony Lock whose only wicket prevented Jim Laker from taking 20 wickets in the Test against Australia in Old Trafford.START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
Nearly 40 years before Anil Kumble returned 10/74 against Pakistan to break the record for the most wickets by an Indian in one innings, this gentleman made the record against Australia in a Test held in Kanpur by bagging 9/69 in the first innings. Name him.
2 / 5 |
Apart from being wicketkeepers, what (dubious) distinction do Mark Boucher, Alec Stewart and Adam Gilchrist share as batsmen against spin bowling? Hint: The highest wicket taking spinners in Test cricket
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Boucher is the batter who got out most to Muralitharan, Stewart to Warne and Gilchrist to Kumble
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 5 |
Way before Sri La nkan Ajantha Mendis bamboozled batsmen with his unorthodox carrom-ball before fizzling out as a flash in the pan, this Australian was widely held to have been the pioneer of this delivery. He barely played five Tests in the early 1950s and ended up with an impressive average of 15.23 for 21 wickets. Name him.
4 / 5 |
Two batsmen share the record of having been dismissed the most by R. Ashwin. While David Warner has been Ashwin’s victim 11 times in 17 Tests, the other batsman shares that distinction in just 12 matches. Name him.
5 / 5 |
This cricketer made his debut as a left arm orthodox bowler and batted number nine in his first Test. In the Test, he had returns of 4/75 and 0/6 respectively. Later, he added more weapons to his bowling — the left armer’s googly, pace bowling and ended up with 235 wickets at an average of 34.03. But he also held a batting record for 36 years, broken by his “countryman”. Name the cricketer and the record.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Garry Sobers held the record for the highest score in Test cricket.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
