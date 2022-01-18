Daily quiz | How well do you know about Indian men’s Test captains?

1. One of India’s earliest captains didn’t really get that position through dint of performances on the field but because he was a patron of cricket owing to his humongous wealth. He captained India for two Tests and performed poorly with the bat. He is more well-known for patronising a tournament which featured several international cricketers playing in India —an IPL of sorts in the 1930s and also formed a team called the “Freelooters XI”. Name this gentleman.