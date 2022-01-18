Daily quiz | How well do you know about Indian men’s Test captains?
Daily quiz | How well do you know about Indian men’s Test captains?
Virat Kohli resigned as India’s Test captain after achieving a stupendous record —the best among Indian captains and among the best ever. Here is a quiz on Indian men’s Test captains. Compiled by: V. V. Ramanan and Srinivasan Ramani
Daily quiz | How well do you know about Indian men’s Test captains?
1/8
1. One of India’s earliest captains didn’t really get that position through dint of performances on the field but because he was a patron of cricket owing to his humongous wealth. He captained India for two Tests and performed poorly with the bat. He is more well-known for patronising a tournament which featured several international cricketers playing in India —an IPL of sorts in the 1930s and also formed a team called the “Freelooters XI”. Name this gentleman.
1. In a 1958-59 home series, India had four Test captains in five Tests. Name them. Also, who among them was the only Services player to have captained India?
1. Which skipper’s stint was ended not because of mediocre leadership or form but due to a career-ending (and nearly life threatening) injury?
1. Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Virat Kohli are the only four skippers to achieve what batting distinction?
1. In terms of the statistic, “Wins/Losses” (wins divided by losses), a measure that captures the team’s winning record, Virat Kohli leads all Indian skippers with 2.35 (40 wins, 17 losses and 11 draws in 68 matches). Who has the next best record (among captains who led in at least 5 Tests).
1. He was the skipper when Sachin Tendulkar made his debut and he holds the record of captaining in Tests (more than one) where the Indian team neither won nor lost. Name him.
1. This player’s only Test as captain was a successful one, thanks to a world-record performance by a debutant. Name the skipper and the record-setter.
1. Name this ex-skipper who is also the oldest living Indian Test cricketer today.