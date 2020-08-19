Curator Kasturirangan passes away

Bengaluru

19 August 2020 23:08 IST

Former Mysore State cricketer and reputed pitch curator G. Kasturirangan passed away. He was 89.

A fast-bowler who bowled off the wrong foot, Kasturirangan picked up 94 wickets in 36 First Class matches for the then Mysore State.

He was picked for the Indian team to tour the West Indies in 1952, but declined due to personal reasons.

Advertising

Advertising

After his playing days, Kasturirangan — an avid horticulturist — earned plaudits as a pitch curator. He served as the chairman of the BCCI’s ground and wickets committee, and was recognised as one of the best in his craft. He also served as the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) vice-president.