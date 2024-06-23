GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cummins grabs back-to-back hat-tricks at T20 World Cup

Cummins had picked his first-ever hat-trick in the game against Bangladesh and had never grabbed a hat-trick for Australia before that game

Published - June 23, 2024 11:17 pm IST - Kingstown

PTI
Australia’s Pat Cummins celebrates his hat trick during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against Afghanistan at Arnos Vale Ground on June 22, 2024 in St Vincent, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines.

Australia’s Pat Cummins celebrates his hat trick during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Eight match against Afghanistan at Arnos Vale Ground on June 22, 2024 in St Vincent, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia pacer Pat Cummins has become the first bowler to register back-to-back hat-tricks at the T20 World Cup during his team's Super Eights game against Afghanistan here.

The 31-year-old dismissed Rashid Khan off the last delivery of the 18th over and then returned to snare the wickets of Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib in the 20th over to achieve the historic feat.

"Crazy to get two in a row after playing 100+ games for Australia," Cummins said at the innings break.

Cummins had picked his first-ever hat-trick in the game against Bangladesh, removing Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan and Towhid Hridoy across the 18th and 20th overs.

Ironically, Cummins had never grabbed a hat-trick for Australia before the game against Bangladesh.

However, Cummins' effort went in vain as Afghanistan registered their first-ever win over Australia, defeating the heavyweights by 21 runs.

Related Topics

cricket / ICC World Cup / Twenty20 World Cup / T20 World Cup 2024 / Twenty20

