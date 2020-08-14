CSK’s Indian players to land in city today

CHENNAI

14 August 2020 06:38 IST

The Indian contingent of Chennai Super Kings will arrive in two chartered flights here on Friday for a six-day camp ahead of the IPL to be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. While one batch will reach from Pune, the other will be from Ranchi.

Meanwhile, all the net bowlers and staff of the TNCA who will be busy at the MAC Stadium during the camp were tested for COVID-19. All the tests returned negative.

