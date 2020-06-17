CSK suspends team doctor for social media post on Galwan clash

Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday suspended its team doctor Madhu Thottappillil for a social media post on the death of 20 Indian Army personnel during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh which was deemed to be in “bad taste” by the IPL franchise.
CSK announced the suspension on its official Twitter page. The team is owned by former BCCI President N Srinivasan’s India Cements.
“The Chennai Super Kings Management was not aware of the personal tweet of Dr. Madhu Thottappillil. He has been suspended from his position as the Team Doctor,” the statement read.
“Chennai Super Kings regrets his tweet which was without the knowledge of the Management and in bad taste,” it added.
Mr. Thottappillil has been with the team since the IPL’s inception and is a specialist in sports medicine.
On Tuesday, after reports came in of Indian casualties during the violent face-off in Galwan Valley, Thottappillil had posted a tweet mocking the government. He later deleted the tweet and protected his account.
A colonel was among the 20 Army personnel killed in the face-off on Monday night, the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La.
At that time, India lost around 80 soldiers, while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed in the confrontation.
