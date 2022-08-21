CSK signs five players for South Africa T20 league Johannesburg franchise

The Hindu Bureau August 21, 2022 22:21 IST

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, which has acquired the Johannesburg franchise in the Cricket South Africa T20 League, announced the signing of five players including former South African skipper and CSK player Faf du Plessis, ahead of the inaugural edition of the tournament The other players are Moeen Ali (England), Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka), who are part of CSK in the IPL currently alongside Romario Shepherd (West Indies) and Gerald Coetzee (South Africa). “We have decided to pick Faf, Moeen, Maheesh and Romario as the four players who have been contracted by Cricket South Africa. We are also allowed to take one development player from South Africa. We have decided on Gerald, as recommended by Faf,” said K.S. Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.



