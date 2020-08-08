CSK likely to train at MAC Stadium

Chennai

08 August 2020 22:20 IST

It would be a five-day session for its Indian players

Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings has been proactive in its preparations for the Indian Premier League and even had plans to reach UAE by the second week of August before it was forced to change its plans and push back its departure.

Now, The Hindu has learnt that the team is expected to gather at the M.A. Chidambaram and have a five-day session for its Indian players from August 15 to 20 before flying out.

The TNCA has been trying to get permission to start cricketing activities at Chepauk for a while and it is now understood the requisite permission from the Greater Chennai Corporation has been obtained and a formal letter is expected any time soon.

This paves the way for Tamil Nadu’s cricketers too to resume regular net practice sessions at Chepauk by following the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) that has been shared with the State associations.

The TNCA has managed to keep the ground and the practice net facilities at MAC-B in full readiness so that once the permission comes through, there won’t be any delay for cricketers who are itching to get back to training.