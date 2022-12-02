CSK appoints Dwayne Bravo as bowling coach after he ends IPL playing career

December 02, 2022 04:13 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Chennai

Dwayne Bravo was appointed as former India cricketer L. Balaji, who was CSK’s bowling coach, is taking a break for one year due to personal commitments

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai Super Kings have appointed Dwayne Bravo as the team’s bowling coach ahead of IPL 2023. File | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

Chennai Super Kings have appointed Dwayne Bravo as the team’s bowling coach ahead of IPL 2023. Bravo has called time on his playing days in the IPL, having played the tournament since its inception in 2008 and is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far. Former India cricketer L. Balaji, who was the bowling coach for the side is taking a break for one year due to personal commitments, but the team said he will be available for the Super Kings Academy.

“I’m looking forward to this new journey because it’s something I see myself doing after my playing days is fully over. I enjoy working with bowlers and it’s a role I’m excited about. From player to coach, I don’t think I have to adjust much because while I’m playing, I always work with bowlers and try to come up with plans and ideas on how to have that one step ahead of the batsmen,” said Bravo in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The West Indian all-rounder has 183 wickets from 161 matches and also scored 1560 runs at a strike rate of around 130, playing key parts in many victories for the Super Kings.

Bravo has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings since 2011. He was a part of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL victories in 2011, 2018 and 2021 and the Champions League T20 victory in 2014. He was also the first player to win the Purple Cap for most wickets in an IPL season twice (2013 and 2015).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket / IPL

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US