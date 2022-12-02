CSK appoints Dwayne Bravo as bowling coach after he ends IPL playing career

December 02, 2022 04:13 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - Chennai

Chennai Super Kings have appointed Dwayne Bravo as the team’s bowling coach ahead of IPL 2023. Bravo has called time on his playing days in the IPL, having played the tournament since its inception in 2008 and is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far. Former India cricketer L. Balaji, who was the bowling coach for the side is taking a break for one year due to personal commitments, but the team said he will be available for the Super Kings Academy.

“I’m looking forward to this new journey because it’s something I see myself doing after my playing days is fully over. I enjoy working with bowlers and it’s a role I’m excited about. From player to coach, I don’t think I have to adjust much because while I’m playing, I always work with bowlers and try to come up with plans and ideas on how to have that one step ahead of the batsmen,” said Bravo in a statement.

The West Indian all-rounder has 183 wickets from 161 matches and also scored 1560 runs at a strike rate of around 130, playing key parts in many victories for the Super Kings.

Bravo has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings since 2011. He was a part of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL victories in 2011, 2018 and 2021 and the Champions League T20 victory in 2014. He was also the first player to win the Purple Cap for most wickets in an IPL season twice (2013 and 2015).