CSA T20 League | De Kock, Holder sign for RPSG Durban

The other three players are Kyle Mayers, English seamer Reece Topley and uncapped South African Prenelan Subrayan.

PTI Durban
August 12, 2022 22:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Quinton de Kock. | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

Five Lucknow Super Giants players, including star South African Quinton de Kock and former West Indies captain Jason Holder, have signed for the RPSG Durban franchise that will take part in the inaugural edition of CSA T20 League.

The other three players are Kyle Mayers, English seamer Reece Topley and uncapped South African Prenelan Subrayan.

"I welcome all the players to the RPSG Durban family. It's a new beginning, full of hope and promise. We are confident that the talented players will add to the foundation of the team and will uphold our core philosophy of performance," RPSG chairman Sanjiv Goenka was quoted as saying in a media release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
cricket
Twenty20

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app