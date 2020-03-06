COVID-19: Cricket South Africa dispels fears about ODI series

South Africa will travel to India for the three-match one-day series starting on March 12. Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday issued a statement to dispel fears that the series may be called off due to the threat from Coronavirus.

Chartered flights

The CSA stated, “None of the playing venues — Dharamshala, Lucknow and Kolkata — have recorded positive cases and travel between these cities will be via chartered flights reducing the risk even further.

“The risks in Dubai and Delhi are considered low.”

Fully conscious

The CSA emphasised it was “fully conscious of the risks presented in regard to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and has engaged in a formal risk assessment process to ensure the health and safety of and duty of care to our players and staff.

“This risk assessment is informed by information provided by international experts, the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organisation (WHO), the South African Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD),” said the statement.

CSA added, “We have also been liaising with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the South African Embassy in India and Indian security and risk experts.

“The government of India has also provided the necessary assurances.

The Standard Bank Proteas will be travelling to India via Dubai and landing and spending a day in Delhi, then proceeding to play in Dharamshala, Lucknow and Kolkata.”