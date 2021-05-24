CSA Awards | Nortje, Markram among nominees

Markram.

JOHANNESBURG

24 May 2021 22:14 IST

Pacer Anrich Nortje and batsman Aiden Markram were among the names nominated for Cricket South Africa's (CSA) player of the year award, with the fast bowler featuring in the ODI as well as the Test list.

Limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma and top-order batsman batsman Rassie van der Dussen have been nominated in the men's player of the year category.

Markram, Nortje, Bavuma were joined by Test skipper Dean Elgar in the nominations for the Test player of the year award.

David Miller, all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and van der Dussen have been nominated for the ODI award, besides Nortje.

The nominees for T20 cricketer of the year award are Janneman Malan, Markram, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and van der Dussen.

All-rounder Shabnim Ismail led the nominees for the women's cricketer of the year award, a nomination list which also included hard-hitting batter Lizelle Lee, leg-spinning all-rounder Sune Luus and opener Laura Wolvaardt.

The nominees for women's T20 player of the year are Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Ismail and Luus. In the women's ODIs player of the year list, the nominees are Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Lee and Laura Wolvaardt.

CSA also approved a new award named after one of its greats: the Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket award.