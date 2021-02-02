Crowd or no crowd for second Test, that’s the question

Chennai

02 February 2021 22:40 IST

It was a hectic day here when BCCI’s interim CEO Hemang Amin flew down to Chennai.

And he held an urgent meeting with the TNCA officials. On the agenda was allowing crowds for the second Test here; the first Test will be “a closed door” affair without a single spectator or the media.

It remains unclear whether Amin had discussions with the England team on the issue. And there could still be a roadblock here.

Advertising

Advertising

TNCA secretary R.S. Ramaswamy said here on Tuesday, “The BCCI told us that we could have 50% of the stadium full for the spectators for the second Test.

“The media too would be allowed. We are not concerned about England because we report to the BCCI.”

No England reaction

Till the time of writing there has been no reaction from England about the spectators being allowed for the second Test. The first Test begins on February 5 and the second, Feb. 13.

The problem is that the Test series was agreed between the BCCI and the ECB, to be a “closed door” affair.

A source in the TNCA said, “Let us at least conduct the first Test behind `closed doors’ as part of that agreement.

“Let the England team be convinced about the security arrangements in the stadium.

“Then we feel they will be in a better frame of mind to agree to spectators for the second Test.”

It does appear the last word has not yet been said on the subject.