Crossing a legend like Tendulkar gives you the assurance you are on the right track: Sai Sudharsan

Over the last three years, B. Sai Sudharsan has quietly but rapidly risen through the ranks. From bursting onto the scene in the TNPL in 2021 to debuting for India in One-Day Internationals in December 2023, it has been a remarkable journey for the 22-year-old. He came into the limelight with a brilliant 96 in the 2023 IPL final for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings. He went on to have an impressive tour of Sri Lanka with India-A in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup, a short but fruitful county stint with Surrey and an eye-catching performance in the Irani Cup, which fast-tracked him into the Indian set-up. This year, the Tamil Nadu left-hander went one better in the IPL, topping the run-charts for GT (527 in 12 games) and, in the process, becoming the fastest Indian batter to 1,000 runs (25 innings), beating Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s record (31 innings). He spoke to The Hindu about his growth as a cricketer. Excerpts:

You have had a terrific run in the last three years. How do you look at it?

It’s been a great experience, for sure. There were so many learnings, and I think I have good things to take forward. It’s definitely been a dream. Sometimes, when I feel we are playing so many matches together, it is what we dreamt of. From that first TNPL game in 2021, three years, it’s been a great journey. I’m really grateful because wherever I went, I have got an opportunity, starting with the IPL in 2022. In the first year, I got five games… that was a great opportunity for any youngster to get exposed to the conditions so that they know what they can get better at and what it takes to be there or how to improve as a batter.

Before COVID, you missed the under-19 bus, and there was no cricket for a year. But from your first TNPL, you have never looked back. Talk us through the work you put in during that time.

I played the under-19 Challenger and got dropped. But it was the best thing to happen to me. The experience teaches you a lot. What could have happened later, happened earlier to me, and made me aware that I should get better. The one good thing was I had one-and-a-half years of work behind me. There was completely undistracted work or complete, deliberate practice each and every day, waking up, getting fitter, getting better as a batsman, as a person. There was more focused practice because we couldn’t do much else. I had all the time to focus on myself.

How do you prepare when you move from one level to another to bridge that gap from domestic to IPL or international cricket?

I feel there is not much difference as you go up. Yes, there is definitely a slight difference in quality. Just the consistency of the people or the bowlers executing is better. But it’s more about external things. You get more pressure with 100,000 people watching you. Cricket, I feel, is the same wherever we play. So, it is better not to get affected by external factors. I visualise and meditate a lot. I try to keep everything similar and not try something different when I go to the next level. I have the same processes and volumes during practice. When you are under pressure, your second nature comes out, and that has to be your best belief.

Where do you feel you have improved as a batter?

Game awareness. Sometimes, you practise a lot, even some particular shots. But you don’t know where to use it. I think that has gotten better in three years. Exposure to difficult conditions and better opponents has helped my game awareness, and my judgement has gotten better because of that. As a batter in my first year [in IPL], I had a few things to work on after playing five games. Last year, I played eight games, and again, I had a few things to work on. After every game, I try to analyse what’s happened and what I can do better if I find myself in that position again. That gives some clarity on where I can get better. After IPL 2022, I felt my shot-making ability had to improve because I didn’t have many options. I worked on that.

You don’t rely on power as much as timing and placement. Do you feel there is a place for batters like you in T20s?

The game moves very quickly, but there will be instances where you need both. We definitely need to adapt as a batter. At the same time, we must not sacrifice or trade off our strengths. If my strength is timing, we should not trade it off for power-hitting. So we should do the best we can, evolve and explore as a batter with our base strength. But definitely, we need to adapt. Otherwise, I don’t think I will be there for a long time because the game is going in a very quick way, more risk-taking with a lot of sixes. It is important to learn those aspects so that you can use them when needed. If you are chasing a big score of 230 or 280, you have to come out of your comfort zone and do a few things. You have to learn new skills and use them whenever needed without trading off your strengths.

Last year, it seemed you added more shots, like the uppercut and lap.

In the first year, I couldn’t hit through the lines or challenge the speed and hit. In the second year, I was able to manage that or use the pace. In 2022, I was trying to go after [the ball], but the next year, I was calmer and let the ball come to me because it was a better option. That clarity has gotten better. This year, I felt I had improved in risk-taking and opened up a bit more. In 2023, we all played around Shubman Gill because he was having such a great season. This year, since no one had a big season, I was forced into a situation to step up and increase the intensity or pace. I have some learnings and also areas to improve for next year.

How would you rate your 2024 season?

I felt my approach could have been better in the first half and that I could have taken more risks. I got that understanding after a few games of experience. Now, I want to get better at it so that I can do that from the first game of the season, which can directly help the team. I am not a person who generally sees a lot of stats, but sometimes, when you see yourself cross a legend like that [Tendulkar], it definitely gives you a sense of happiness. It gives you an assurance that you are on the right track and you are working in the right way so that you can get even better as a batter.

How do you balance the demands of the shorter formats with long-form cricket? And is Test cricket a goal for you?

I think Test cricket is the dream. It’s the purest form. I believe red-ball cricket complements my white-ball game. Yes, I am also finding it a little difficult, but I’m trying to understand what it takes to get better and adapt as early as possible from one format to another. I feel it’s about decision-making and risk-taking. That is the crucial difference.

What are the goals for the new season?

There were many improvements and lessons from the last season. I went to Ranji, India-A, and played in different conditions. I want to adapt quickly when switching between white- and red-ball formats. Sometimes, it is difficult because the requirements change and your basics change. It will always be difficult, but I want to see how quickly I can do it.

