GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Crisis manager Cummins guides Australia to tense win over Pakistan

Playing his first ODI since last year's World Cup in India, Cummins produced a nerveless knock of 32 from 31 balls to push the hosts past Pakistan's modest total of 203 with 16.3 overs to spare

Published - November 04, 2024 05:11 pm IST - MELBOURNE

Reuters
Australia’s Pat Cummins, second left, and Australia’s Mitchell Starc, second right, cross as they score the winning run off the bowling of Pakistan’s Mohammad Hasnain, right, during their one-day international cricket match in Melbourne, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024

Australia’s Pat Cummins, second left, and Australia’s Mitchell Starc, second right, cross as they score the winning run off the bowling of Pakistan’s Mohammad Hasnain, right, during their one-day international cricket match in Melbourne, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: AP

Pat Cummins proved once more he is the man for a batting crisis as he guided world champions Australia to a tense two-wicket win in their series-opening one-day international against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday (November 4, 2024).

Playing his first ODI since last year's World Cup in India, Cummins produced a nerveless knock of 32 from 31 balls to push the hosts past Pakistan's modest total of 203 with 16.3 overs to spare.

Australia’s Matthew Wade retires from international cricket

Cummins, who also took two wickets, burnished his record of guiding Australia to victory from positions of peril, having scored the winning runs during the Ashes test at Edgbaston last year and twice hung tough with the bat at the World Cup.

"Tonight we got it done. I always much prefer sitting in the change-room but a wonderful match," Cummins said.

"It got a bit tighter than we would have liked in the end. Really happy with how the guys bowled, everyone really."

The hosts were in trouble at 155 for seven when Cummins came to the crease, with Pakistan sniffing their first win in Australia in nearly eight years and energised by a three-wicket burst by paceman Haris Rauf.

Tailender Sean Abbott was run out for 13 to leave Australia needing 19 runs with two wickets in hand but Cummins and Mitchell Starc (two not out) held on.

Gary Kirsten quits as Pakistan white-ball coach 6 months after joining

Cummins smashed a four straight past Pakistan quick Mohammad Hasnain to level the score then punched a single square to seal the win.

Pace spearhead Starc was named man-of-the-match with three wickets, including dismissing both Pakistan's openers.

In Pakistan's first ODI since missing the World Cup semi-finals, the team's top batter Babar Azam returned to the lineup after being stunningly dropped for the second and third tests against England.

The former captain made 37 off 44 balls before being bowled by legspinner Adam Zampa with an ill-judged push at a straight delivery.

Saim Ayub made his ODI debut for Mohammad Rizwan-captained Pakistan, reprising his opening partnership in tests with Abdullah Shafique, despite the pair's terrible record batting together.

Both were dismissed cheaply by Starc; Ayub for one after chopping onto his stumps and Shafique caught behind for 12.

Australia to rest Test stars for T20 series against Pakistan

Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan with 44 and ODI debutant Irfan Khan made 22 batting at seven before being run out.

But it took tail-end slogging from Naseem Shah (40) and Afridi (24) to push Pakistan past 200.

Australia were missing four from the team that thrashed India in the World Cup final, with David Warner having retired, paceman Josh Hazlewood rested and both Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh on paternity leave.

Openers Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk both botched their auditions to succeed Warner as Australia's ODI opener for the long-term, with Short caught for one and Fraser-McGurk out for a streaky 16.

Steve Smith (44) and Josh Inglis (49) put on 85 runs for the third wicket before falling to Pakistan's pacemen.

The ground was only a quarter full with a crowd of 25,800 but Rauf had Pakistan fans jumping onto the terraces with a sizzling spell that included dismissing Marnus Labuschagne (16) and Glenn Maxwell (0) in successive deliveries.

Published - November 04, 2024 05:11 pm IST

Related Topics

cricket / sport / Pakistan / Australia / One-day cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.