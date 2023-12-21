ADVERTISEMENT

Crisis-hit West Indies announce 7 uncapped players for Australia Test tour

December 21, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - St. John's, Antigua

The Caribbeans’ last Test win over Australia came in their 3-1 home series loss in 2003, while their last victory in Australia was in 1997.

Reuters

West Indies cricket captain Kraigg Brathwaite with Australia captain Pat Cummins | Photo Credit: windiescricket.com

West Indies will blood at least four debutants in the first test against Australia next month after naming seven uncapped players in a 15-man squad for the two-match series.

ALSO READ
West Indies successfully chases down target of 326 vs England in 1st ODI; Hope hits 109 not out

Languishing at eighth in the world rankings, the Caribbeans’ hopes of ending a 20-year losing streak against Australia appear faint with all-rounders Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers electing to skip the series to play franchise T20 cricket.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales, meanwhile, is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

“The squad has been affected by the unavailability of some key players,” lead selector Desmond Haynes said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, we have had a very strong red-ball program being run over the past year, which has unearthed significant talent throughout the region.”

ALSO READ
Sportsmen have a platform — some use it well, others waste it

The uncapped players in the Kraigg Brathwaite-captained squad are batsman Zachary McCaskie, wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach, all-rounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge and Kevin Sinclair; and fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph.

Australia’s least experienced player in the 11 that thrashed Pakistan by 360 runs in the first test in Perth on Sunday is 26-test wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

The West Indies series starts at Adelaide Oval on Jan. 17 before moving to the Gabba in Brisbane from Jan. 25.

Australia completed their seventh consecutive whitewash of the West Indies in tests in the last home summer with wins in Perth and Adelaide.

The Caribbeans’ last Test win over Australia came in their 3-1 home series loss in 2003, while their last victory in Australia was in 1997.

West Indies squad

Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Alzarri Joseph, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua DaSilva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US