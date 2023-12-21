GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Crisis-hit West Indies announce 7 uncapped players for Australia Test tour

The Caribbeans’ last Test win over Australia came in their 3-1 home series loss in 2003, while their last victory in Australia was in 1997.

December 21, 2023 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - St. John's, Antigua

Reuters
West Indies cricket captain Kraigg Brathwaite with Australia captain Pat Cummins

West Indies cricket captain Kraigg Brathwaite with Australia captain Pat Cummins | Photo Credit: windiescricket.com

West Indies will blood at least four debutants in the first test against Australia next month after naming seven uncapped players in a 15-man squad for the two-match series.

ALSO READ
West Indies successfully chases down target of 326 vs England in 1st ODI; Hope hits 109 not out

Languishing at eighth in the world rankings, the Caribbeans’ hopes of ending a 20-year losing streak against Australia appear faint with all-rounders Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers electing to skip the series to play franchise T20 cricket.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales, meanwhile, is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

“The squad has been affected by the unavailability of some key players,” lead selector Desmond Haynes said in a statement.

“However, we have had a very strong red-ball program being run over the past year, which has unearthed significant talent throughout the region.”

ALSO READ
Sportsmen have a platform — some use it well, others waste it

The uncapped players in the Kraigg Brathwaite-captained squad are batsman Zachary McCaskie, wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach, all-rounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge and Kevin Sinclair; and fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph.

Australia’s least experienced player in the 11 that thrashed Pakistan by 360 runs in the first test in Perth on Sunday is 26-test wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

The West Indies series starts at Adelaide Oval on Jan. 17 before moving to the Gabba in Brisbane from Jan. 25.

Australia completed their seventh consecutive whitewash of the West Indies in tests in the last home summer with wins in Perth and Adelaide.

The Caribbeans’ last Test win over Australia came in their 3-1 home series loss in 2003, while their last victory in Australia was in 1997.

West Indies squad

Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Alzarri Joseph, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua DaSilva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

Related Topics

cricket / Test cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.