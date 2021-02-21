Cricketer tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of PSL start

A cricketer competing in the Pakistan Super League tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the start of country’s premier domestic Twenty20 competition on Saturday.
The Pakistan Cricket Board did not identity the player but said he “will now remain in quarantine for 10 days" and will need two negative tests to reintegrate with his team.
Also, a senior player and a team official competing in the PSL have been placed in a three-day quarantine for breaching their bio-secure bubble on Friday.
The PCB said both came into contact with a person outside the bubble, and now they require two negative tests to re-enter. They were not identified.
“The PCB is disappointed that two members of one of the sides showed carelessness,” the cricket board said in a statement.
“The health and safety of all individuals is of paramount importance to the PCB and the event. All players, player support personnel, match officials and family members are once again reminded to diligently follow the PCB COVID-19 protocols as the PCB will not allow anyone to affect the integrity and credibility of the tournament.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath