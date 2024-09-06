Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has joined BJP, says MLA wife Rivaba

Ms. Jadeja joined the BJP in 2019 and won the 2022 State elections from the Jamnagar North Assembly seat

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during its ongoing membership drive, his wife and party MLA Rivaba Jadeja has said.

In a post on the social media platform X on Thursday, Ms. Jadeja shared photos of Mr. Jadeja's membership card along with hers, with a hashtag, "Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024".

Talking to reporters, Ms. Jadeja said the cricketer became a party member during the nationwide membership drive kickstarted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who renewed his membership in New Delhi on September 2.

The seasoned India all-rounder announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after India's T20 World Cup victory against South Africa in June this year.

"The BJP has become a large banyan tree over the years and eventually became the world's largest party through its membership drive. Before asking others to join the party, it's better to start with our family. This will convince others to follow suit. Hence, I first enrolled my husband as the BJP's primary member to kickstart the membership drive in Jamnagar," Ms. Jadeja said.

Ms. Jadeja joined the BJP in 2019 and won the 2022 State elections from the Jamnagar North Assembly seat after defeating the AAP candidate by over 50,000 votes.

