Cricketer KL Rahul, actor Athiya Shetty get married

January 23, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - New Delhi

The couple is expected to host a reception in Mumbai before the start of Indian Premier League

PTI

Indian cricket player KL Rahul left and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty pose for photographs after getting married in Khandala, Maharashtra state, India, Monday, Jan.23, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul on Monday tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

The duo got married in presence of close family members and friends, at Athiya’s actor father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, which is about 82 kms from Mumbai.

The newly married couple took to Instagram and shared pictures from the wedding ceremony.

“In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” they wrote on their respective social media handles.

The bride looked resplendent in a pink lehenga, while the groom looked dapper in a beige sherwani.

The newly weds also posed for the photographers waiting outside the wedding venue post the ceremony.

Athiya, 30, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Nikkhil Advani-directed “Hero”, a remake of co-producer Subhash Ghai's 1983 classic of the same name.

Some of her other acting credits include multi-starrer comedy “Mubarakan” and “Motichoor Chaknachoor” alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Rahul, 30, is currently serving as the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in test cricket.

The couple is likely to host a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues before the Indian Premier League (IPL).

