Hinganekar’s brilliance does it for Maharashtra against Kerala

His unbeaten 43 takes the team home with a ball to spare; Services puts it across Goa

Updated - November 25, 2024 06:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam
On fire: Divyang cracked five boundaries and two sixes in his 18-ball knock.

On fire: Divyang cracked five boundaries and two sixes in his 18-ball knock. | Photo Credit: V.V. Subrahmanyam

Divyang Hinganekar demonstrated the essence of timing a cameo in the T20 format to near perfection as his brilliant unbeaten 43 (18b, 5x4, 2x6) helped Maharashtra pull off a four-wicket win over Kerala with one ball to spare in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group E match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Monday.

Chasing 188, Maharashtra lost captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (one) in the second over, edging pacer Md. Nadeesh to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. IPL star Rahul Tripathi (44, 28b, 4x4, 1x6) and Azim Kazi (32, 26b, 1x4, 1x6) ensured Maharashtra stayed in the hunt before the two fell in quick succession to left-arm spinner Sijomon Joseph.

Lusty blows

Then, it was the turn of Hinganekar to play a match-winning innings with some lusty blows. He made his intentions clear by straight driving Sijomon to the fence and lofting him over long-on for a huge six in one over. And, to the dismay of the Kerala camp, the bowlers erred in their line and the batter hit boundaries at will.

Hinganekar and Ramakrishna Ghosh (13, 5b, 1x4, 1x6) finished the match in style, slashing pacer Akhil Scaria over point to the fence.

Coming good

Earlier, Kerala scored 187 for seven with opener S.K. Rohan (45, 24b, 5x4, 2x6) and middle-order batter Mohammed Azharuddeen (40, 29b, 3x4, 2x6) playing some fine strokes. Later, seasoned campaigner and southpaw Sachin Baby (40 n.o., 25b, 3x4, 2x6) and Abdul Basith (24, 14b, 2x4, 1x6) wielded the long-handle effectively.

The scores: Group E:

At Uppal Stadium: Kerala 187/7 in 20 overs (S.K. Rohan 45, Mohammed Azharuddeen 40, Sachin Baby 40 n.o.) lost to Maharashtra 189/6 in 19.5 overs (Rahul Tripathi 44, A.N. Kazi 32, Divyang Hinganekar 43 n.o.).

At Gymkhana: Services 187/7 in 20 overs (Kunwar Pathak 63, Rajat Paliwal 40, Mohit Rathee 33) bt Goa 165/5 in 20 overs (Rohan Kadam 49, K. Siddharth 55).

Published - November 25, 2024 06:42 pm IST

