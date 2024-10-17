GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengal will look for full points against Bihar

Saha a doubtful because of a stiff back; The visitors will face an uphill task; There is a bit of uncertainty due to the rain

Published - October 17, 2024 08:24 pm IST - KALYANI

Y. B. Sarangi
Key player: Bengal will rely on Sudip Chatterjee, who displayed his form by scoring 116 and 93 on his return from Tripura, to deliver.

Key player: Bengal will rely on Sudip Chatterjee, who displayed his form by scoring 116 and 93 on his return from Tripura, to deliver. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Following a positive start against Uttar Pradesh, Bengal will be keen to grab full points when it meets Bihar in its Ranji Trophy Group-C match at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Academy ground here from Friday.

The intent shown by the Bengal players was a big takeaway from its opening match in Lucknow. Despite the absence of pacer Akash Deep due to National duty, Bengal managed a narrow 19-run lead and picked up three crucial points.

Even though the Eden Gardens is not available for Bengal’s next two outings, the Anustup Majumdar-led side will try to make the most of the home conditions here.

Centurion openers Sudip Chatterjee, who displayed his form by scoring 116 and 93 on his return from Tripura, and Abhimanyu Easwaran, playing his 100th First Class match, and Sudip Gharami scored well to provide assurance.

Experienced hands Majumdar, Writtick Chatterjee and wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel must be itching to plunder runs.

Wriddhiman Saha is doubtful because of a stiff back.

Mukesh Kumar, who captured six wickets, led the way while Mohammed Kaif gave good support in the pace department. Mukesh, who has been busy playing of late, will take rest to manage his workload.

Shahbaz Ahmed (44 runs and five wickets) underlined his worth with both bat and ball and mightplay a key role.

Bihar began its Ranji campaign on a disastrous note, suffering an innings defeat against Haryana. The only positive was the success of its spin duo, leg-break bowler Himanshu Singh (four wickets) and left-arm spinner Sachin Kumar (three wickets).

While Bihar will face an uphill task, the hosts, keeping in mind Thursday’s shower, will try to wrap up the match quickly.

“There is a bit of uncertainty due to the rain. But we will give our best,” said Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla.

Published - October 17, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.