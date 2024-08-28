Zaheer Khan to mentor Lucknow Super Giants

While looking to reset the squad in the upcoming mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday named Zaheer Khan as the franchise’s mentor.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, who was impressed with Zaheer as a player, a coach and as a strategist, hired the former India pacer in the last two weeks.

“We are very excited to have him on board. We do believe he will do wonders for the future of LSG,” said Goenka at a press conference here.

Zaheer, who earlier worked with Mumbai Indians, said even though LSG was a young franchise with three years of existence, “the building blocks” were in place.

“The consistency you see in reaching the playoffs is something which is so tough in this fierce competition. That is something which gives me a lot of confidence when I’m looking at coming and contributing to this franchise’s success,” said Zaheer. “I’ll make sure a process which is required for each and every individual to express themselves freely, to bring a lot of victories to the franchise and the decision making which is so crucial. I think those are the aspects which we’ll be closely looking at. I’m looking to build that culture, that mindset at LSG to (help it) go to the next level,” said Zaheer, who would also perform the role of the bowling coach.

Pointing out that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is to announce its player retention policy for the mega auction, Goenka refrained from giving any details about the possible team composition.

Asked about his recent meeting with LSG captain K.L. Rahul, Goenka said, “K.L. has been an important and integral part of the Supergiants family. He has been there since inception. He has played a very important role. For me personally and for (my son) Shashwat, he is like family and will be family.”

Goenka informed that coach Justin Langer, assistant coach Lance Klusener and fielding coach Jonty Rhodes would continue to work with the team.