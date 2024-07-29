GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lanka Premier League to get a sixth team

CHENNAI

Published - July 29, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Sports Bureau

The 2025 edition of Lanka Premier League will be bigger with a sixth franchise set to join the fray. Top players like Kane Williamson and David Miller are tipped to take part.

The fifth edition concluded earlier this month and the final was attended by ICC chairman Greg Barclay and 108 ICC board members who were present in the country for the ICC AGM.

The Kiwi, alongside Sri Lanka Sports Minister Harin Fernando, awarded the LPL Trophy to captain Charith Asalanka as Jaffna Kings secured its fourth title.

The tournament began in 2020 during the pandemic and has helped Sri Lanka identify new talents.

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana and Pathum Nissanka were two such players who made a huge impact in the inaugural edition and went on to become regulars for Sri Lanka in the limited overs formats.

