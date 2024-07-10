GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Waseem and Sanjay sizzle in Grand Cholas’ big victory over Madurai Panthers

Former smashes an unbeaten 90 while the latter scores an undefeated 60 while putting on 126 for the third wicket for the winning team; Panthers never recover after being 84 for five at one stage

Published - July 10, 2024 12:35 am IST

Sankar Narayanan E.H.
Blazing away: Waseem cracked seven boundaries and five maximums during his 55-ball knock.

Blazing away: Waseem cracked seven boundaries and five maximums during his 55-ball knock. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Salem

Waseem Ahmed (90 n.o., 55b, 7x4, 5x6) and Sanjay Yadav (60 n.o., 33b, 3x4, 4x6 & 3/28) proved kingmakers for Trichy Grand Cholas as it downed Siechem Madurai Panthers by 67 runs in a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match here on Tuesday.

After being asked to bat, an unbeaten 126-run stand between the dashing duo powered Cholas to 193 for two.

The pair turned the innings on its head after Cholas had an ordinary first 10 overs (69 runs). Losing Arjun Moorthy and S. Shyam Sundar (30, 28b, 2x4, 1x6) did not faze them as they smashed the bowlers to all corners of the Salem Cricket Foundation ground with breathtaking brutality. The 23-year-old Waseem — playing his second TNPL match — had a couple of lucky breaks, but the opener did not lose his conviction, especially in his missiles down the ground.

Herculean chase

In reply, skipper Hari Nishaanth (39, 20b, 5x4, 1x6) led Panthers’ herculean chase even when the side kept on losing batters while trying to keep up with the run-rate.

Hari went down with a cramp after hitting a six over deep mid-wicket in the seventh over.

All-round show: Grand Cholas' Sanjay Yadav cracked a 33-ball unbeaten 60 and returned to take three for 28.

All-round show: Grand Cholas’ Sanjay Yadav cracked a 33-ball unbeaten 60 and returned to take three for 28. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

This seemed to affect the southpaw’s rhythm as he miscued a reverse sweep off Sanjay and was caught at short third-man.

Panthers were cornered at 84 for five in 9.1 overs and never really recovered from there as the Trichy outfit ended up on the winning side for the first time since July 21, 2022.

The scores: Trichy Grand Cholas 193 for two in 20 overs (Waseem Ahmed 90 n.o., S. Shyam Sundar 30, Sanjay Yadav 60 n.o.) bt Siechem Madurai Panthers 126 in 16.4 overs (Hari Nishaanth 39, V. Athisayaraj Davidson 2/11, Sanjay Yadav 3/28, R. Rajkumar 3/9). Toss: Panthers.

On Wednesday: Chepauk Super Gillies vs. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Salem Cricket Foundation Ground, 7.15 p.m.

