October 19, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOLKATA

Wicketkeeper-batter Shreevats Goswami on Thursday took to X to announce his retirement from First Class cricket.

The 34-year-old played mostly for Bengal before switching to Mizoram. He scored 3,019 runs, including four hundreds and a career best score of 225 not out, at 32.46. He took 143 catches and effected one stumping in 61 matches.

He was part of the 2008 Indian squad that won the Uunder-19 World Cup under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

