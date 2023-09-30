ADVERTISEMENT

Cricket World Cup warm-up match | Ravindra leads Kiwis’ charge in successful chase of big target

September 30, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

Williamson, Mitchell and Chapman come up with half-centuries too, as New Zealand romps home with five wickets and 38 balls remaining; Rizwan’s century and Babar’s 80 go in vain for Pakistan

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

In top gear: Ravindra set the tone for a rollicking chase with a stroke-filled 97. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

 

New Zealand began the preparations for the World Cup in style with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in a warm-up game at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Friday.

Southpaw and opener Rachin Ravindra (97, 72b, 16x4, 1x6) was the surprise packet for the Kiwis, chasing 346 to win, with some brilliant strokes on either side of the wicket. Later, the experienced Kane Williamson, who surprised many with his strokeplay and swift running between the wickets after being earlier ruled out of the World Cup opener, and Daryl Mitchell scored half-centuries before retiring.

In the final overs, the big-hitting Mark Chapman and James Neesham proved too good for the Pakistan bowling attack which was just not equal to the task right through the Kiwi chase.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan cracked a brilliant century (103 retd., 94b, 9x4, 2x6).

Captain Babar Azam showed his class with a neatly-compiled 80 (84b, 8x4, 2x6) and southpaw Saud Shakeel (75, 53b, 5x4, 4x6) revelled with some extravagant strokes.

For the Kiwis, Santner (2/39) was the pick of the bowlers.

The scores: Pakistan 345/5 in 50 overs (Babar Azam 80, Mohammad Rizwan 103 retd., Saud Shakeel 75) lost to lost to New Zealand 346/5 in 43.4 overs (Rachin Ravindra 97, Kane Williamson 54 retd., Daryl Mitchell 59 retd., Mark Chapman 65 n.o).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US