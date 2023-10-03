HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cricket World Cup | IPL experience could be handy in this World Cup: Van der Dussen 

The South Africa batter says that the team has found a nice blueprint on how to go about in different conditions in India

October 03, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

P.K. Ajith Kumar
South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen in action.

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

South Africa boasts one of the most formidable batting line-ups at this World Cup. Rassie van der Dussen, who could have an important role to play in that line-up, says it is a good place to be.

“We have played together for a few years now as the batting unit,” he said, after making 51 in Monday’s rain-affected warm-match that South Africa lost against New Zealand by the DLS method.

“Everyone knows each other’s game very well. We have found a nice blueprint of how to go about it in different conditions, especially in the last few games against Australia.”

He feels the IPL experience of several players would come in handy at the World Cup. “It is very important,” said van der Dussen, who averages an impressive 56.78 in ODIs.

“What is probably more important is experience at different venues. We are playing all over the country and every city has its own different conditions.

“With Delhi coming up next, some of the guys have played there a lot and we will lean heavily on them in terms of what a good score is, what the pitch will be doing, will there be dew late at night and all those small things that go into it. The same goes for when we go to Chennai, Hyderabad or wherever else we are going to play.”

South Africa opens its campaign with a match against Sri Lanka at New Delhi on October 7.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.