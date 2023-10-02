Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up | Rain thwarts South Africa again

October 02, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The heavens opened just when Quinton de Kock (84 not out) and David Miller (18 not out) had lined up for the final assault in pursuit of the tall target (327) set by New Zealand and brought a pre-mature end to ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up match at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on October 2.

South Africa appeared to be on course for victory and de Kock had warmed up for the kill with two boundaries off Daryl Mitchell when rain stopped play and the Proteas fell short of the DLS par score (218) by seven runs.

Not at his fluent best, Quinton de Kock survived the initial testing spell from New Zealand fast bowlers and found the range of his strokes as the innings progressed. De Kock added 72 runs with Russie van der Dussen (51) who took the attack to the New Zealand camp during the second wicket stand. Heinrich Klaasen blitzed a quick 39 to keep New Zealand in the hunt. The fifth-wicket partnership between de Kock and Miller was threatening to take the game away when the elements thwarted South Africa again.

Earlier, New Zealand’s main batters gained sufficient game-time ahead of the World Cup opener against England on Friday by spending quality time in the middle. Devon Conway (78 retired hurt) was not at his explosive best but he chose his attacking moments well to compile a fifty. Tom Latham (52), Glenn Philips (43) and captain Kane Williamson (37 retired hurt) impressed during the stay at the middle as New Zealand scored 321 for six. Of the nine bowlers who turned their arm for South Africa, Maro Jansen (3/43) and Lungi Ngidi (3/33) stood out.

Brief score

New Zealand 321/6 in 50 overs (Devon Conway rtd hurt 78, Tom Latham 52, Glenn Philips 43, Kane Williamson rtd hurt 37, Lungi Ngidi 3/33, Marco Jansen 3/43) bt South Africa 211/4 in 37 overs (Quinton de Kock 84 n.o. Russie van der Dussen 51, Heinrich Klaasen 39) New Zealand won by seven runs DLS method.