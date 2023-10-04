HamberMenu
Cricket World Cup 2023 | England skipper Buttler backs his side’s attacking approach

Buttler says that all teams start in the same place and have big dreams and ambitions of going all the way

October 04, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Ahmedabad

S. Dipak Ragav
Jos Buttler speaks during the captain’s press conference on the eve of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad.

Jos Buttler speaks during the captain’s press conference on the eve of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: AP

 England skipper Jos Buttler backed his side’s attacking approach to hold it in good stead in Indian conditions as it tries to defend the 50-over World Cup crown.

When asked if the surfaces here, which could be slower and aid spin, pose the biggest challenge to its method, Buttler said, “Reading the conditions quickly will be a big part of the game.

But we will try to adapt our style of attacking cricket to whatever surfaces we are playing on. We will always - whatever the sort of game is - try and play at the higher level of that.”

The English skipper also tried to play down the defending champion tag, saying, “I think I have spoken quite a bit about not feeling like we are defending anything. We are in the same position now as every other team. We are here to try and win the World Cup. We all start in the same place and have big dreams and ambitions of going all the way.”

Opportunity

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s stand-in skipper Tom Latham felt England’s attacking approach could give his side an opportunity.

“For us, it is about trying to plan as best you can; in terms of our scouting and areas that we want to bowl in, we want to put pressure on. If we can do that and make some early inroads, that will be great. We know they will keep coming hard, which also presents us with opportunities,” said Latham.

Despite New Zealand consistently reaching the business end of ICC tournaments, it is viewed as an underdog, and Latham said they are not bothered by the tag.

“We tend to, I guess, fly under the radar a little bit and go about our business as we want to. If we do that and play to the best of our ability, we are hard to beat on the day,” he added.

