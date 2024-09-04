GIFT a SubscriptionGift
We hope to give India a run for its money, says Rachin Ravindra

The southpaw is now in Chennai alongside his teammate and pacer Ben Sears to train at the Chennai Super Kings’ High-Performance Centre

Published - September 04, 2024 12:34 am IST

S. Dipak Ragav
Rachin Ravindra with Sriram Krishnamurthy, former Wellington and New Zealand A coach & current head coach of Super Kings Academy.

The last time New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra came to India for a Test series in 2021, his primary role was that of a left-arm spinner and a handy lower-order bat. But in the last year, the 24-year-old has revelled as a top-order batter and is now an all-format player for his country.

He had a breakthrough ODI World Cup in 2023, where he scored 578 runs and won the ICC Emerging Player of the Year award.

Earlier this year, he slammed his maiden Test ton, making 240 while batting at four against South Africa in Mount Maunganui.

Over the next two months, as New Zealand prepares to play six Tests in the subcontinent — one against Afghanistan, two in Sri Lanka and three in India — Ravindra will be a vital player for the Black Caps.

Rachin Ravindra at Super Kings Academy

As part of his preparations, the southpaw is now in Chennai alongside his teammate and pacer Ben Sears to train at the Chennai Super Kings’ High-Performance Centre.

“It’s been a great few days here in Chennai, being able to acclimatise ourselves in terms of the red and black soil pitches that we might face,” said Ravindra, who played for CSK in the IPL this year.

Commenting on the technical changes he wants to work on, he said, “When you look at how the guys from the subcontinent bat, they hold their shape for longer in the lower positions they get into. As cricketers from the western side, we are still trying to incorporate that into our spin games.”

Rachin Ravindra training at the Super Kings Academy

In 2021, Ravindra, on his debut, helped save the first Test in Kanpur by keeping the Indian spinners at bay during his last-wicket partnership with Ajaz Patel.

“I think it will always be difficult when you play India in a three-match Test series. It shows how good they are as a team, especially in the red-ball format at home.

“It’s going to be tough, and we will look to take the stuff that we learned from the last series here. They are a world-class team for a reason, and hopefully, we can give them a run for their money,” added Ravindra.

