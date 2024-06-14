CRICKET | We have certain objectives, and we need to have a good white-ball series, says Muzumdar

In a World Cup year, all roads lead to the marquee tournament. It will be no different for the Indian women’s cricket team as it begins its home assignment against South Africa on Sunday, in the lead up to October’s T20 World bash in Bangladesh.

Though India will start with the 50-over format, then change to Test whites before slipping into T20 mode against the visitors from the Rainbow Nation, head coach Amol Muzumdar felt every match was important going into the World Cup.

“We have certain objectives, and we need to have a good white-ball series,” Muzumdar said here on Friday. “There is also the Test match. We cannot say that we will just concentrate on white ball. [Playing] all formats is a good sign for women’s cricket.

“Continuity is very important leading into the T20 World Cup. Here, we are playing the ODIs first, then the Test and the T20s. We [then] go into the Asia Cup [July 19 to 28], which is T20 format. It is very well scheduled. By the [end of the] Asia Cup, we should be ready,” the 49-year-old added.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side’s last international series saw a thumping 5-0 win over Bangladesh in the away T20I series held in April-May. While Muzumdar stated that another series victory was non-negotiable, he also specified a couple of areas that he would like his wards to improve in.

“When I took over last December, we had said that fielding and fitness will be the cornerstones, and we have been driving that message to the group. They have responded nicely to that.

“Our batting is our strength... and not to forget that bowling has also won us games. It is a mix of both departments. The fielding is a work in progress, and trust me, you will see some results.”