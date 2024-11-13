CRICKET | Tanmay’s 15th Ranji Trophy ton powers Hyderabad to position of strength

Tanmay Agarwal cracked his 15th Ranji Trophy century (124 batting, 240b, 10x4, 1x6) in his 64th match to help Hyderabad score 244 for five against Andhra at close of play on the first day of their four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanmay, who was lucky to see second slip Karan Shinde drop a regulation catch off pacer Mohammed Rafi when he was on 20, made Andhra pay a heavy price as the innings progressed.

Andhra’s catching in the morning session was pathetic, with the other Hyderabad opener Abhirath Reddy dropped twice — first on eight at deep square-leg off Tripurana Vijay and then Abhishek Reddy flooring another chance at slip off pacer Rafi when on 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the other end, a more confident Tanmay launched into some authentic strokes, especially off Vijay, including a six over long-off.

On a pitch which offered a little help, pacer Rafi was easily the best, testing even the well-set Tanmay with a teasing off-stump line many times. Left-arm spinner A. Lalith Mohan was handled with ease.

At the stroke of lunch, Abhirath (35, 114b, 3x4, 1x6) went for an unwanted heave only to be caught at point of a leading edge off Vijay while Rohit Rayudu (0) was surprised by the one that bounced a bit to be smartly caught at slip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad captain G. Rahul Singh (1) failed to get going, his intended drive ending up in a simple return catch to Vijay .

K. Himateja (36, 54b, 7x4) looked good for a big score, before he was out to a smart catch by wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat off Yara Sandeep. Later K. Nitesh Reddy (22) was brilliantly stumped by Bharat off Lalith Mohan to reduce the home team to 200 for five in 75.2 overs.

However, Tanmay and the gritty Rahul Radesh (22 batting, 51b, 2x4) put on a 44-run unbroken stand to ensure there were no more setbacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scores: Hyderabad — 1st innings: Tanmay Agarwal (batting) 124, Abhirath Reddy c Lalith b Vijay 35, K. Rohit Rayudu c (sub) Gnaneshwar b Vijay 0, K. Himateja c Bharat b Sandeep 36, G. Rahul Singh c & b Vijay 1, K. Nitesh Reddy st Bharat b Lalith 22, Rahul Radesh (batting) 22; Extras (b-4): 4; Total (for five wkts in 90 overs): 244.

Fall of wickets: 1-91, 2-95, 3-151, 4-152, 5-200.

Andhra bowling: Sashikanth 15-3-32-0, Rafi 17-3-41-0, Vijay 27-4-85-3, Lalith 23-4-64-1, Sandeep 8-0-18-1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.