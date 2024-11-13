ADVERTISEMENT

CRICKET | Tanmay’s 15th Ranji Trophy ton powers Hyderabad to position of strength

Published - November 13, 2024 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The opener makes Andhra pay a heavy price for a dropped catch early in his innings; off-spinner Vijay the pick of the bowlers with his three wickets

V. V. Subrahmanyam

Attacking intent: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal cracked 10 boundaries and one six on his way to his century against Andhra on the first day of their four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Tanmay Agarwal cracked his 15th Ranji Trophy century (124 batting, 240b, 10x4, 1x6) in his 64th match to help Hyderabad score 244 for five against Andhra at close of play on the first day of their four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanmay, who was lucky to see second slip Karan Shinde drop a regulation catch off pacer Mohammed Rafi when he was on 20, made Andhra pay a heavy price as the innings progressed.

Andhra’s catching in the morning session was pathetic, with the other Hyderabad opener Abhirath Reddy dropped twice — first on eight at deep square-leg off Tripurana Vijay and then Abhishek Reddy flooring another chance at slip off pacer Rafi when on 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Costly miss: Karan Shinde grasses a simple offering from Tanmay on day one of the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match between Hyderabad and Andhra at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

At the other end, a more confident Tanmay launched into some authentic strokes, especially off Vijay, including a six over long-off.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On a pitch which offered a little help, pacer Rafi was easily the best, testing even the well-set Tanmay with a teasing off-stump line many times. Left-arm spinner A. Lalith Mohan was handled with ease.

At the stroke of lunch, Abhirath (35, 114b, 3x4, 1x6) went for an unwanted heave only to be caught at point of a leading edge off Vijay while Rohit Rayudu (0) was surprised by the one that bounced a bit to be smartly caught at slip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Short stay: Rohit Rayudu looks back to see his edge being snapped up by substitute Gnaneshwar off the bowling of Vijay on day one of the four-day Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match between Hyderabad and Andhra at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Hyderabad captain G. Rahul Singh (1) failed to get going, his intended drive ending up in a simple return catch to Vijay .

K. Himateja (36, 54b, 7x4) looked good for a big score, before he was out to a smart catch by wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat off Yara Sandeep. Later K. Nitesh Reddy (22) was brilliantly stumped by Bharat off Lalith Mohan to reduce the home team to 200 for five in 75.2 overs.

However, Tanmay and the gritty Rahul Radesh (22 batting, 51b, 2x4) put on a 44-run unbroken stand to ensure there were no more setbacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excellent glovework: Andhra wicketkeeper K. Srikar Bharat sends back Hyderabad’s Nitesh Reddy with a smart stumping in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match in Hyderabad on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

The scores: Hyderabad — 1st innings: Tanmay Agarwal (batting) 124, Abhirath Reddy c Lalith b Vijay 35, K. Rohit Rayudu c (sub) Gnaneshwar b Vijay 0, K. Himateja c Bharat b Sandeep 36, G. Rahul Singh c & b Vijay 1, K. Nitesh Reddy st Bharat b Lalith 22, Rahul Radesh (batting) 22; Extras (b-4): 4; Total (for five wkts in 90 overs): 244.

Fall of wickets: 1-91, 2-95, 3-151, 4-152, 5-200.

Andhra bowling: Sashikanth 15-3-32-0, Rafi 17-3-41-0, Vijay 27-4-85-3, Lalith 23-4-64-1, Sandeep 8-0-18-1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US