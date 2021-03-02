Cricket takes a back seat in IPL: Steyn

South Africa pace great Dale Steyn has claimed that cricket takes a back seat in the IPL, insisting that money is given more importance than the game in the lucrative T20 tournament.
Justifying his on-and-off IPL career, Steyn said this was one of the reasons he had not featured regularly in the IPL. world's biggest franchise-based T20 tournament.
“I think when you go to the IPL, there are such big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on maybe the amount of money players earn and everything like that, so sometimes, somewhere down the line, cricket gets forgotten,” said Steyn, who was part of the RCB squad last year. Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in the last IPL held in the UAE.
In January this year, Steyn announced that he is opting out of the IPL 2021 but will play other leagues around the world.
Steyn’s decision influenced RCB to release him ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. Steyn has played 95 IPL matches, picking up 97 wickets with a best of three for eight. But the South African’s repeated injury breakdowns didn't help his cause as he just featured in 12 IPL matches in the last three seasons.
The South African fast bowler said he took the break as he needed time off from the game and also because he found playing in other leagues around the world more rewarding as a player.
