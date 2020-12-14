Cricket South Africa’s interim board suspends acting CEO Kugandrie Govender

The board’s chief financial officer Pholetsi Moseki has taken over as acting CEO

Cricket South Africa’s acting chief executive officer Kugandrie Govender was on Monday suspended by the interim board appointed last month in a reflection of the ongoing turmoil in the parent body.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, “Govender is the second senior member of staff to be served notice of disciplinary proceedings against her by the interim board, appointed last month. Company secretary Welsh Gwaza is also facing a hearing.”

The board’s chief financial officer Pholetsi Moseki has taken over as acting CEO. He is the third person to fill that role in 2020.