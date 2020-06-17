Cricket South Africa to try out unique three-teamlimited-overs fixture

Cricket South Africa (CSA) will trial a new format that will see three teams compete in a single 36-over match as it looks to restart the game with the Solidarity Cup at Centurion on June 27.
The fixture is a chance for the country's leading players to get some game-time, but will also raise funds for charity. It will be played in an empty stadium and is a test for CSA’s protocols for a return to play for the domestic games.
Captains A.B. de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada will lead teams of eight players who will bat for a total of 12 overs, six per innings, during which time they will face both opponents in the field.
At the fall of the seventh wicket, the last remaining batsman can carry on, but only score in even numbers, twos, four or a six.
The team with the highest aggregate total at the end will be declared the winner.
“I know that the players are itching to get back into action, which is why we are so excited about the Solidarity Cup,” CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith said. “It’s a thrilling new format and a match that is working towards a greater good.”
CSA has been given permission by the government to host matches under strict protocols and is hoping to welcome India for three T20Is in late August.
