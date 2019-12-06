Cricket

Cricket South Africa suspends CEO on misconduct allegation

Thabang Moroe.

Thabang Moroe.   | Photo Credit: Sydney Seshibedi

The Board mandated the CSA chairman to look for an acting CEO for the duration of Moroes suspension.

Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe has been suspended following allegations of misconduct, the CSA said on Friday.

The CSA, which placed Moroe on what it termed a “precautionary suspension”, has been grappling with operational shortcoming and a possible players' strike ahead of a home series against England.

The decision follows reports received by the Social and Ethics Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board “related to possible failure of controls in the organisation,” it said in a statement.

