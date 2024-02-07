GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerkar enjoying his stint with Chhattisgarh

February 07, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - Raipur

M. R. Praveen Chandran
Eknath Kerkar.

Wicketkeeper batter Eknath Kerkar has been a cricket nomad for the last few seasons. The diminutive Kerkar learnt his craft in Mumbai and even made his First Class debut for the former Ranji champion during the 2018 season. But his career hit a roadblock after he was starved of opportunities and was forced to try his luck elsewhere.

A chance to represent Goa came calling after the Covid-19 pandemic and he jumped at the opportunity.

“I made a decent start to my First Class career. I scored an unbeaten fifty on my debut for Mumbai. But as you know, the competition for places is tough in Mumbai and I didn’t get many chances to prove myself. I thought it was better to seek opportunities in other States.

“I got an opportunity to represent Goa and I played as a professional for three seasons and did well. But down the line, I wanted to challenge myself and it was then I got a chance to represent Chhattisgarh. I was impressed with the vision of the State association. It was a young team and I thought I could contribute more as a senior cricketer. The dressing room atmosphere is great and youngsters look up to you. This is the sort of team which I always wanted to be part of,’’ Kerkar, who was the player-of-the-match in the Kerala-Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy match, said.

On his century that thwarted Kerala, Kerkar said the plan was to occupy the crease and play as the situation demanded.

He grafted early, wore down the bowlers and punished them with his wide repertoire of strokes.

“It was a good knock under pressure. I always thought I had the game to excel at this level. I concentrated on my strengths and it came good, ‘’ said Kerkar, who has been scoring consistently for Chhattisgarh this season.

“We are improving as a team but we still have a bit of catching up to do. We believe in the process and the results will follow,’’ he said even while looking forward to the match against his former team Mumbai on Friday.

