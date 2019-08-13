Cricket likely in 2028 Olympics, says Gatting

Cricket could be part of the 2028 Olympics as the ICC is working towards getting the sport included in the roster for the Los Angeles Games, MCC World Cricket Committee chairman Mike Gatting said.
The BCCI, recently coming under the ambit of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), an affiliate of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), could be key to the final outcome as it is mandatory for all sporting federations’ doping policy to be overseen by the premier body.
Former England batsman Gatting said ICC’s new chief executive Manu Sawhney told the MCC’s Cricket Committee that progress had been made to ensure the game’s inclusion in the world’s biggest sporting event. “He was very hopeful we can get cricket into the 2028 Olympics,” Gatting was quoted by ESPNcricinfo.
