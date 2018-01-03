Cricket is my bread and butter: Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer has not lost his appetite to score runs in the Ranji Trophy.

A joy to watch because of the elegant stroke-play he brings to his batting, Jaffer has stacked up impressive numbers. After playing 22 seasons — 19 for Mumbai — Jaffer is on the top of the pile with 10738 runs and some of those helped the team he represented this season to win the Ranji Trophy. And he is ready for another stint.

Injury prevented him from turning out for Vidarbha last season, but he regained fitness and returned to nurture the talented cricketers of the Central India team. He played in nine matches, scored 595 runs, with one century (158 not out against Goa) and three half centuries for an average of 54.09. Two years ago, he played nine matches and scored only 382 runs at 27.42.

The sheer love for the game, which he calls “bread and butter of his life”, enabled him to stretch his First Class career once he was through with his long association with Mumbai with which he won eight Ranji Trophy titles.

After going through the grind of a home First Class season the last two decades, Jaffer kept himself occupied in the Yorkshire, Birmingham and Liverpool leagues for almost 20 years and this season he will be playing in the Lancashire league.

The 39-year-old believes that he took the right decision by opting to play for Vidarbha. “Playing for India is not the be all and end all....I had been there and done it. I just wanted to continue playing. I wanted to stay fit, face fresh challenges and do my bit for other teams. It also helped me to make some money. I don’t do anything other than play cricket. That’s why I go to UK every year with my family,” said Jaffer.

After being raised in a city rich in cricket culture, Jaffer found the cricketing environment in Vidarbha different.

“There was no quantity, only quality; players were equipped with good skills. There were only 25-30 probables who played across all formats.

“They were happy winning at home and fine with it. When they lost ‘away’ matches, I don’t think they were hurt. It’s here that Chandu (Pandit) played the decisive role. He took them out of the comfort zone and pushed them hard. He did not praise them enough, but criticised them. Two years ago, I found out that when the match was in a 50-50 situation, they did not really go for it and show the killer-instinct. Chandu changed their attitude completely. Vidarbha needed someone like Chandu.”

Jaffer said when Mumbai won the Ranji Trophy in 2003 and 2004, Pandit did not form any committees within the team. “But here we had committees for entertainment, travel, food etc. This helped in team bonding. Chandu also changed room partners to prevent players forming groups. This was one way he took them out of the comfort zone and pushed them really hard.”

The two ex-Mumbai players also impressed upon opener Sanjay Ramaswamy to change his attitude, from being an introvert and not listening to others, to take good suggestions and implement them.

“I also impressed upon Chandu to give opportunities to Aditya Sarwate and what a partnership developed between him and Akshay Wadkar against Delhi. Vidarbha has good players in Lalit Yadav, Rajneesh Gurbani and Akshay Wakhare. Faiz Fazal has years of experience. Someone like Karn Sharma had to sit out.”

Jaffer says that Vidarbha, “having tasted success”, will look for more at all levels. “They have the confidence now. Chandu has instilled that attitude in the team.”