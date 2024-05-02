GIFT a SubscriptionGift
We were muddled and inaccurate with bat and ball, says Fleming

May 02, 2024 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - Chennai

Sankar Narayanan E.H.

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said the pitch getting easier to bat in the second innings and the rival spinners winning the middle-overs battle in the first essay proved crucial in his side’s loss to Punjab Kings.

“They got good purchase and we just got stifled through the middle overs… we were muddled and inaccurate with bat and ball, ” Fleming said on Wednesday. “Every match we played has been wet. Our spinners have had no impact because they could not turn the ball.”

Backing Rahane

He also backed Ajinkya Rahane’s timid approach in the PowerPlay.

“I thought he was good. He was probably too aggressive in terms of what he was trying to do. We have to pause to see what a good score is. If you’re three for 30 then the game is pretty much over. We have an assessment period which we want those two (openers) to do. So, we’re fine with the role Rahane plays,” Fleming added.

Rossouw lauds skipper Curran

PBKS batter Rilee Rossouw lauded skipper Sam Curran’s brave call to give the penultimate over to leg-spinner Rahul Chahar with M.S. Dhoni on strike.

“I’ve got to give credit to Sam. He took the gamble and it came off beautifully. That’s not something we see every day in cricket.”

