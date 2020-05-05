Cricket | India’s WCC side could have given Kohli’s team ‘a run for their money’

India head coach Ravi Shastri, in a chat moderated by senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on the Sony Sports India FB page on Tuesday, said the Indian squad which emerged champion in the World Championship of Cricket (WCC) in 1985 could have given the current Virat Kohli-led side “a run for their money”.

“Yeah, no question about that. Take any team that India puts up in white-ball cricket, the best of what it has to put out, the team of ’85 will give that team a run for their money,” said Shastri.

"Many people thought it (the 1983 World Cup win) was a one-off. But the boys were excellent in 1985, with Sunny (Sunil Gavaskar) leading from the front.”

When asked what he fondly remembers the most from the tournament, Shastri was prompt in replying, “Stuffing Pakistan in the final is my favourite memory.”

The 57-year-old believed that after Pakistan, New Zealand was the toughest competitor in the championship.

“New Zealand were a fantastic team. They might not have the superstars but they are always a team known for punching much above their weight.

“We had to play our A-game in the semifinals to beat them.”