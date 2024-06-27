ADVERTISEMENT

CRICKET | Indian spinners will be our biggest threat: Laura Wolvaardt

Published - June 27, 2024 06:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Opener Tazmin Brits was seen facing only spin from the net bowlers in her brief and breezy net session on Thursday afternoon

S. Prasanna Venkatesan

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt during the practice session ahead of the lone Test match against India at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt on Thursday said her team had been facing a lot of spin in the nets, anticipating a spin-friendly wicket for the one-off Test versus India, beginning here on Friday.

“I think this Test will be a huge challenge for us. Hopefully, we’re able to adapt to the conditions well. India do have a really big home ground advantage. I think winning a Test in India is very tough. Preparation-wise, obviously we’ve been facing a lot of spin in the nets the last few days,” she said.

For instance, opener Tazmin Brits was seen facing only spin from the net bowlers in her brief and breezy net session on Thursday afternoon. She often went down the pitch and even played a reverse-sweep.

Wolvaardt added: “I think that’ll probably be the biggest threat — their spinners. Especially, as the match goes on into the last few days. At the nets yesterday, it was staying a bit low and turning quite a bit. So, I think that’ll be our biggest challenge — to be able to adapt to that.”

