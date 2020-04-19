Cricket | ‘Indian players are above temptation’

The threat of online corrupt approaches does not cause much anxiety to BCCI’s head of Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) Ajit Singh, who says Indian players are well aware of the modus operandi of fixers and are quick to report anything suspect.

The ICC ACU head Alex Marshall, in an interview to The Guardian, had said players using various social media platforms during the lockdown could lead to corrupt approaches being made and that people needed to tread carefully.

Ajit Singh said the BCCI ACU was in control of the situation. “We have made our players aware of the way people approach you and their modus operandi,” the veteran IPS officer told PTI.

“(They will) try and behave like a fan and then try to meet you through someone who may be your acquaintance,” he said. “Most of them (India players), whenever it happens, they report to us,” he said.

Most of the top players, with millions of followers, have been very active online with Q & A sessions on Twitter, interactive chats on Instagram and Facebook live.

“We track whatever can be tracked online. Obviously, the physical verification part is out of the question in these times. But if something comes to our notice, it automatically goes into our database and once the lockdown is over, we will verify those,” he said.

Ajit Singh, the former DGP of Rajasthan, said in his two-year stint, he had found all current India players honest and upright, and very aware of their responsibilities.

“The players and ACU are one team. It’s the people who try and corrupt players that need to be tracked down,” he added.